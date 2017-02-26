Girl Scout Silver Award project helps refugee children

Caroline Wendelburg of Durham and Cora Williams of Cary have earned the Silver Award, the second highest achievement in Girl Scouting.
For their project, the girls started a program with the organization World Relief to donate stuffed animals to children moving into the United States as refugees from Third World countries. The girls recognized that this was a very difficult time for them, and they were able to collect 80 stuffed animals to provide some comfort.
Caroline is the daughter of Brian and Sherry Wendelburg and has been a Girl Scout for six years. She participates in volleyball, hospitality at church, Girlup Club, pep band and National Honor Society.
Cora is the daughter of Jason and Dana Williams and has been a Girl Scout for six years. She participates in theater and youth band, and also babysits and helps with refugee families. Both girls are members of Troop 1309.
