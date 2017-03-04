Riverside senior is North Carolina High School Journalist of the Year finalist

The North Carolina Scholastic Media Association (NCSMA) named Riverside senior Maya Gacina one of North Carolina’s top student journalists.
A finalist for the Rachel Rivers-Coffey North Carolina High School Journalist of the Year award, Gacina will receive a $1,000 scholarship and $250 for Riverside’s newspaper program at the NCSMA’s summer journalism workshop at UNC-Chapel Hill. She as the second-consecutive Riverside student to receive the scholarship, after 2016 graduate Morgan Whithaus.
Gacina is co-editor of Riverside’s student newspaper, The Pirates’ Hook. She covers stories about Black Lives Matter, Durham CAN Youth’s call for DPS to hire additional guidance counselors and Riverside’s new principal.
