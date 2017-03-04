Triangle Jazz Ensemble heads back to New York

For the second year, the Triangle Youth Jazz Ensemble has been selected to participate in the annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition & Festival at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
Fifteen finalists were selected from nearly 100 high school jazz bands across North America.
Under the direction of Gregg Gelb since 2010, TYJE is based in Raleigh and is for advanced musicians in grades 8-12. Membership is by audition.
In 2016 TYJE was selected to go to the finals in New York City in the national competition Jazz at Lincoln Center Essentially Ellington Festival and earned second place (out of an original field of 92 ensembles.). It is the first group from North Carolina selected for this honor.
TYJE has earned the Outstanding Community Band Award each year from 2012 to 2016, and Top Band in 2017 at the North Carolina Regional Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Festival at the UNC-Chapel Hill. This year the group performed for the Raleigh Medal of Arts Presentation, Cary Arts Center, the N.C. Music Educators convention in Winston-Salem and Raleigh’s First Night.
TYJE is also a finalist for the Swing Central Jazz Competition March 29-31 at the Savannah Music Festival.
The ensemble will perform a spring concert at the N.C. Museum of History at 2 p.m. April 30.
How to help
TYJE is raising money to help with expenses to Savannah and New York. Donations can be made at gofundme.com/tyje-and-jazz-at-lincoln-center.
