4 Triangle boys earn Eagle Scout rank

Four Triangle Boy Scouts have earned the rank of Eagle, the highest achievement in Scouting.
Dylan Nashawaty of Cary supplied benches for the pre-school and kindergarten classes at Briarcliff Elementary School. The benches were installed at the bus loop where they will keep the kids organized and safe during carpool. Dylan is the son of Paul and Kelli Nashawaty and a member of Troop 316. He has earned 31 merit badges.
Jackson Barlow of Raleigh worked with a team of Scouts to teach senior residents at Springmoor Life Care Retirement Center how to use their iPhones, iPads and Android devices so that they could more effectively communicate with friends and family. He is the son of Jeff and Karen Barlow and grandson of Jim and Faye Bundy. He is a member of Troop 11, the Order of the Arrow and recently earned his private pilot’s license.
John Mac Feeney of Raleigh planned and led a group of Scouts, friends, and family in the construction of outdoor workout equipment (pull-up and push-up bars) and a bench. John Mac is the son of Chris and Elizabeth Feeney. He is a member of Troop 395 and a student at St. David’s School.
Darby Samuel Griffin planned and led a group of friends in the reconstruction and painting of three wooden outdoor benches at White Memorial Presbyterian Church. Darby is the son of W.E. and Kim Griffin. He is a member of Troop 395 and a student at Raleigh Charter High School.
Comments