Teen selected for Senate Youth Program

Ryan Patrick Wallace of Hillsborough was selected as one of two students to represent North Carolina as a delegate to the 55th annual United States Senate Youth Program in Washington, D.C.
Ryan attends Cedar Ridge High School and serves as the student body president. He has been active in student government for three years, and is the state director of Youth for Human Rights North Carolina, a nonprofit promoting human rights education in North Carolina schools. He was selected as a National Security Language Initiative for Youth scholar by the U.S. State Department, and he spent the summer in Rabat, Morocco, learning Arabic. Ryan has also worked with INSPIRE NC, registering 60 percent of his school’s seniors to vote last year, and with Democracy NC on increasing youth involvement in the political process. He would like to major in international relations and economics, while continuing his study of Arabic.
The USSYP brings 104 of the most outstanding high school students to Washington for an intensive weeklong study of the federal government and the people who lead it.
Comments