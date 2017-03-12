Theater festival is weekend whirlwind

One Song Productions produced its 13th annual February 48, an annual one-act festival. The event takes place over one weekend (48 hours), during which time participants write, rehearse and perform a series of one-act plays.
Participating students are divided into groups, each containing a director, a stage manager, writers and actors. All groups are then given a prompt, from which the writers create a script for their group. From there, the groups will rehearse until Sunday night, when the groups come together to perform their plays. a 48-hour production from start to finish.
This year’s event pulled in a record 50 students from seven area high schools – Chapel Hill High School, East Chapel Hill High School, Carrboro High School, Middle College at Durham Tech, Orange High School, University of North Carolina School of the Arts and a homeschool.
At 7:30 p.m. the first night, when all of the participants gathered together for the first time, each group was given a first and last line for their one-act. Throughout the weekend, the skits were written, rehearsed and produced, with performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
This year’s prompt lines were from “1984” by George Orwell. The opening line was, “They had no way of knowing,” and the last line of each skit was “In a sense it was all true.”
Production managers for this year’s February 48 were Micah Segal-Miller and Camille Witt.
One Song is a student-run theater company. It is is managed by a board of directors made up of local high school students, and all of the production and acting roles for each show are filled by students.
