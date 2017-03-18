Triangle students are Senate pages

High school students serve as pages when the General Assembly is in session, performing jobs such as office duties and attending daily Senate sessions and committee meetings. Area students who have recently served as pages in the Senate include:
▪ Asheer Akil McCutchen, son of Jermane and Wendy Cotton of Garner, sponsored by Sen. Terry Van Duyn.
▪ Jake Martin Zilli, son of Randy and Lisa Zilli of Fuquay-Varina, sponsored by Sen. Ron Rabin.
▪ Gregory Trevon Matthews II, son of Gregory and Janice Matthews of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. Terry Van Duyn.
▪ Kylee Marie Perry, daughter of Lee and Michelle Perry of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. Phil Berger.
▪ Kameron Blake Stout, sponsored by Sen. Valerie Foushee.
▪ Jeffrey Parker Castleberry, son of Jeff and Suzanne Castleberry of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. Jerry Tillman.
▪ Rhushaun Derrick Holley, son of Gregory and Sharie Potts of Garner, sponsored by Sen. Chad Barefoot.
▪ Abigail Leigh Levey, daughter of Gregory and Diana Levey of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. Jay Chaudhuri.
Comments