3 Girl Scouts earn Gold Award

Three Triangle Girl Scouts have earned their Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Here’s what they did for their projects.
Kelli Autry of Durham created a tutoring program at Aldersgate Afterschool for elementary school students. She recruited students from the Riverside High School National Honor Society to volunteer as tutors and collected donations to provide books and school supplies tailored to each grade level. She also volunteered at a middle school preparatory camp where she led learning activities and worked with children on projects.
Kelli is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Greg Autry and is a senior at Riverside High School. She has been in Girl Scouts since 2005 and is in Troop 643. She is active in the Riverside High School Volleyball Club, Club Volleyball, National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society.
Savannah Durham of Fuquay-Varina created a nature library and an educational mural at Bass Lake Park. She organized the library, stocking it with 185 books, and created a database checkout system. The mural that she painted is 51 square feet and depicts what type of animals can be spotted at the park during certain times of the day, including the great blue heron, a box turtle, a barn owl, and a white tailed deer.
Savannah is the daughter of Melissa and Brian Durham and is a senior at Fuquay-Varina High School. She has been in Girl Scouts since 2004 and is in Troop 1295. She is active in Varsity Tennis, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Venture Crew.
Kimberley Gebbia of Cary created a native plant garden at Athens Drive High School, in which she labeled plants with their common and scientific name. In addition, she wrote an article for her school newspaper, gave presentations, and created a book filled with pictures and facts about the native plants in her garden. Her garden was officially certified as a Native Plant Garden by the president of the North Carolina Native Plant Association.
Kimberley is the daughter of Tom and Deb Gebbia and is a senior at Athens Drive High School. She has been in Girl Scouts since 2008 and is in Troop 1379. She is active in CASL Challenge Soccer and Youth Group and is the flute/piccolo section leader in the Marching Band.
