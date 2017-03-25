Holly Springs students sing in select choir

Four Holly Springs High School choral students, Ben Edwards, Luca Hurst, Kalyse Connor and Cameryn Bost, performed in January in the 9-10 All-Carolina Select Choir at Wingate University. They were among the 150 choristers from 61 high schools who were chosen through audition to participate.
This clinic and concert was presented by Wingate University under the direction of guest clinician and conductor Rollo Dilworth. Dilworth is professor of choral music education at Temple University’s Boyer College of Music and Dance in Philadelphia.
The music program at Holly Springs High School is under the direction of Jennifer Patchett.
