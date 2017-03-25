Teen competes in Miss Jr. Teen Pageant

Avante Dunston of Knightdale was selected as a finalist for the 2017 Miss Jr. Teen Pageant, held March 19.
Dunston is 15 and attends Knightdale High School. She is in the early college TRIO Program at N.C. State. She has been on the A/B Honor Roll and helps with track at Knightdale High School. She is the daughter of William and Kimberly Dunston.
Avante participates in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program of the Triangle, where her big sister and mentor is Sandy English. Her accomplishments landed her a nomination to receive a free prom dress from Southern Bride of Yadkinville through the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program.
Contestants in the Miss Jr. Teen Pageant competed in modeling routines, including casual wear and formal wear. They also displayed personality and interviewing skills while interviewing with the judging panel.
