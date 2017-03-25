Scouts make use of skills learned in CPR training

Members of Boy Scout Troop 75 got the chance to use the skills they had recently learned in a CPR class at the American Legion in Fuquay-Varina.
In November, Scouts Ben Brannon and Kenny Waldrop were at the Boy Scout Camporee at Camp Durant, when one of their fellow Scouts began to choke. Ben and Kenny were able to identify what was happening and administer the Heimlich maneuver, which dislodged a candy wrapper the Scout had inhaled.
Their names have been submitted to Occoneechee Council for the Lifesaving award.
Scoutmaster Ed Rohn, who arranged for the CPR class, also had the opportunity to use those skills to help his neighbor in an emergency situation.
In other activities, the troop signed more than 350 Christmas cards for the military.
