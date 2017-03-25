Scouts awarded Silver

Two Girl Scouts have earned their Silver Award, the second highest achievement in Girl Scouting. Here’s what they did for their projects.
Nicole Krupp of Apex built a bookcase for a teacher at Penny Road Elementary School who specializes in helping kids improve their reading. Nicole was able to get donations to fill the shelves with books for all ages. Nicole is the daughter of Jennifer Mahler-Krupp and Chris Krupp. She has been a Girl Scout since 2011 and is a member of Troop 1137. She participates in volleyball and basketball.
Makenzie Blanchard of Garner built a picnic table for the Oakland Presbyterian Church Youth Group. She collected materials for the table and learned how to use the tools necessary to build it. Makenzie is the daughter of Delton and Melissa Blanchard. She has been a Girl Scout since 2011 and is a member of Troop 1373. She is active in Science Olympiad, Battle of the Books, Bible study, FFA and soccer.
