Students serve as Senate pages

High school students serve as pages when the General Assembly is in session, performing jobs such as office duties and attending daily Senate sessions and committee meetings. Area students who have recently served as pages in the Senate include:
▪ Isaac Pittman Castelloes, son of Frederico and Kathryn Castelloes of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. John Alexander.
▪ Lawson McRae Cope, son of Dana and Melinda Cope of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. Phil Berger.
▪ Emily Michelle Donaldson, daughter of Thomas and Tanya Donaldson of Chapel Hill, sponsored by Sen. Valerie Foushee. Emily was also elected Senate Page of the Week by her peers during her time of service.
▪ Gloriana Carol Eaddy, daughter of Lanny Eaddy and Sarah Moore of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. Norman Sanderson.
▪ Mary Kathryn Grush, daughter of Eric and Marianne Grush of Holly Springs, sponsored by Sen. Tamara Barringer.
▪ Jillian Marie Jessup, daughter of John and Sarah Jessup of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. John Alexander.
▪ Aleksia Afton Kleine, daughter of John and Heidi Kleine of Cary, sponsored by Sen. Tamara Barringer.
▪ Emily Ann Willis, daughter of John and Polly Willis of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. Dan Blue.
