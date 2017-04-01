Scouts earn Eagle

Two Boy Scouts recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in scouting. Here’s what they did for their projects.
Mathew Jacob of Apex designed and set up QR code plates at the Beaver Marsh Preserve trail in Durham. A total of 8 QR code plates were installed on 6-foot-tall pine posts, linked to the preserve’s website and providing information about the marsh’s natural features and wildlife. Matthew is the son of Joseph Jacob and Blessy Jacob. He is a member of Troop 316.
Brian Taylor of Raleigh power-washed and stained the Sunday school classroom decks and ramps at North Raleigh Presbyterian Church in Raleigh. Brian is a member of Troop 364 and a junior at Leesville Road High School. He is the son of Tom and Melissa Taylor.
