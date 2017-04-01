Ignite Excellence Scholarship goes to Clayton student

Mike McCray, an 18-year-old student at Clayton High School, has been awarded a four-year comprehensive scholarship to attend Gardner-Webb University. He was presented with the Ignite Excellence Comprehensive Scholarship award, valued at approximately $165,000 over the course of four years, during a surprise ceremony at the school on March 2.
Mike is the son of Michael and Marci McCray of Clayton. He is a track-and-field athlete, a member of Student Government, National Honor Society, National French Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta (mathematics honor society). He has volunteered for Operation Christmas Child, With Love From Jesus, Strong Foundations Ministry and Environmental Club’s Adopt-A-Highway clean up.
At Gardner-Webb, McCray plans to major in biology and hopes to enroll in medical school.
This is the second consecutive year that a Clayton High School student has received Gardner-Webb University’s highest academic scholarship. In 2016, Bridgette Turner was awarded the top prize. The Ignite Excellence Scholarship Program awards one comprehensive scholarship, four tuition-only four-year scholarships and several $3,000-per-year renewable academic scholarships.
