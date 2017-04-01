Self-esteem workshop earns Girl Scout Silver Award

Girl Scouts Janae Bell and Kayla Powell of Raleigh and Racquel Hall of Knightdale recently worked together to earn their Silver Award.
The girls addressed low self-esteem among preteen girls by developing a workshop at two Boys and Girls Clubs in the community. They explained the concept of self-esteem and the importance of girls maintaining it, and then each girl led activities highlighting the natural beauty in girls and discussing the importance of maintaining high self-esteem.
Janae educated the girls on diversity at her booth, explaining that each girl’s diversity and uniqueness was beautiful and something to be proud of. At Kayla’s booth, she gave each girl a mirror to take home and had them pick out a quote about high self-esteem to write on the mirror. Racquel gave a presentation at her booth about the natural beauty in every girl.
Janae is the daughter of Darren and Dionne Whitaker and Jay Bell. She has been a Girl Scout since 2008 and is active in drama club.
Kayla is the daughter of Rhonda and Dave Powell and has been a Girl Scout since 2014. She is active in Challenge Soccer and Advanced Girl’s Gymnastics.
Racquel is the daughter of William and Patrice Hall and has been a Girl Scout since 2010. She is active in National Junior Honors Society, orchestra, soccer and church youth group.
They are members of Troop 338.
Comments