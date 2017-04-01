Girl Scout projects earn Gold Awards

Two Girl Scouts recently earned the Gold Award, the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.
McKenna Crawford of Cary focused on providing increased musical opportunities for those in the community who could benefit from greater access to music. She developed a project to recruit musician volunteers to play musical performances at hospitals and assisted living centers. She also volunteered with the DooR to DooR healing arts program at the UNC Hospital and hosted a CD drive to provide music to patients. She created an educational brochure detailing the healing benefits of music.
McKenna is the daughter of Janice and Marc Crawford and is a junior at Panther Creek High School. She has been in Girl Scouts since 2006 and is in Troop 374. She plays the flute in her school’s marching band, is an assistant instructor for Young Engineers and volunteers with the special education students at her school.
Georgia Mercer of Raleigh developed activities to aid in teaching the curriculum within Covenant Church’s youth program, to be delivered over the span of three years. She conducted an online survey among the church’s teachers and used their preferences to create her plans. She also made a brochure for parents encouraging them to talk to their children about the lessons and activities.
Georgia is the daughter of Jeremy and Dia Mercer and is a sophomore attending home school. She has been in Girl Scouts since 2013 and is in Troop 1837. She is active in the North Raleigh Future Business Leaders of America and CASL Soccer, and she is a Covenant Church volunteer.
Comments