RCHS students show their constitutional knowledge

For the sixth consecutive year, students from Raleigh Charter High School will represent North Carolina at the national “We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” competition in Washington, D.C.
The team took first place at the state-level competition at High Point University on March 6, also earning three of six unit awards. The school will compete against other We the People teams from across the nation April 21-24.
“We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution” is a competition held by the Center for Civic Education.
During their trip, students will sit in on Senate committee hearings, visit the Supreme Court, and tour monuments and museums.
