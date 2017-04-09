Area schools take honors in culinary competition

Several area high schools competed in the 2017 North Carolina ProStart Invitational Presented by Golden Corral, a culinary arts and restaurant management competition at The Chef’s Academy in Morrisville. Eighty top culinary ProStart students, made up of 22 teams from across the state, demonstrated their mastery of skills in the fast-paced competition.
Cary High School took first place in the Management category and place third among the Culinary winners. Smithfield Selma Senior High School took fifth place in the Culinary category. Cleveland High School in Clayton placed second in Management.
Broughton High School and Southeast Raleigh High School also competed.
The culinary competition consists of the preparation of a three-course meal in 60 minutes, using only two butane burners, and without access to running water or electricity. The management competition requires management teams to develop a proposal for the next promising restaurant concept.
