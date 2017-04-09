Pillow project helps Baptist Children’s Homes

Brothers John and Jacob Schuster and their sister Jessica have established The Pillow Project to provide pillows for children at the Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina.
Children who comes into care at BCH receive their own pillow and, when they and their families reach their goals and are reunited, they take their pillows with them. Beginning in April 2015, John worked to collect pillows, asking neighbors and friends for help. The money and pillow donations allowed him to deliver 89 pillows (a year’s supply) to the Kennedy Home campus in Kinston. Last spring, Jacob joined the effort, and they grew the project by more than five times, delivering a year’s supply of 472 pillows to six BCH campuses throughout the state.
This year, Jessica has started working on The Pillow Project. She also makes “warm fuzzies” to give to the children at the Kennedy Home and to those who have donated to the BCH food supply drive in Johnston County. She also instructed and provided supplies for the children at the Kennedy Home to make their own “warm fuzzies” to give as Christmas gifts to their supporters.
The Schusters all attend Raleigh Charter High School. John is a senior and plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill after graduation. Jacob is a sophomore, and Jessica is a freshman.
How to help
To help with The Pillow Project, email John Schuster at jschuster@raleighcharterhs.org.
