Teen in national poetry competition

Iman Dancy, a student from Enloe High School, is one of 53 state champions who will take the stage at the Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University on April 25 for the Poetry Out Loud national championship. The top nine finalists will advance to the finals competition on April 26. Both days will be webcast live at arts.gov.
Poetry Out Loud is a national initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the Poetry Foundation and the state arts agencies that encourages high school students to learn more about great poetry. More information is available at arts.gov.
