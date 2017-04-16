2 Scouts earn Eagle

Two area Boy Scouts have earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest achievement in boy scouting. Here’s what they did for their projects.
Alec Carroll built a timber stairway leading to the T ball field at Blue Jay Point. Alec is a junior at Leesville Road High School and the son of Barbara and Ed Carroll of Raleigh.
Jacob Michael Cherry collected and reconditioned supplies for Operation Play Soccer, which allows U.S. troops to deliver soccer equipment to children overseas. Jacob is son of Michael and Pamela Cherry of Durham. His brothers, Clinton and Carson, are also Eagle Scouts, as were Jacob’s late grandfather, Morris Lynwood Cherry, uncle M. Lynwood Cherry Jr. and cousin Lynwood Cherry III, all from Durham. A highlight of his scouting career was his trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico in 2013. Jacob is a senior at Voyager Academy and plans to attend East Carolina University.
