Students serve as Senate pages

High school students serve as pages when the General Assembly is in session, performing jobs such as office duties and attending daily Senate sessions and committee meetings. Area students who have recently served as pages in the Senate include:
Norman Bassett Tweed IV, son of Norman and Susan Tweed of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. John Alexander.
Henry Hans Colella, son of Dan Colella and Victoria Krebs of Chapel Hill, sponsored by Sen. Valerie Foushee.
Kimberly Octavia Sconiers, daughter of Eric and Erica Sconiers of Fuquay-Varina, sponsored by Sen. Dan Blue.
Comments