Thumbs Up

April 23, 2017 4:41 PM

Students serve as Senate pages

High school students serve as pages when the General Assembly is in session, performing jobs such as office duties and attending daily Senate sessions and committee meetings. Area students who have recently served as pages in the Senate include:

Norman Bassett Tweed IV, son of Norman and Susan Tweed of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. John Alexander.

Henry Hans Colella, son of Dan Colella and Victoria Krebs of Chapel Hill, sponsored by Sen. Valerie Foushee.

Kimberly Octavia Sconiers, daughter of Eric and Erica Sconiers of Fuquay-Varina, sponsored by Sen. Dan Blue.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Much Ado About Nothing Summer Trailer

Much Ado About Nothing Summer Trailer 2:19

Much Ado About Nothing Summer Trailer
Cary Academy students show of their stacking robot 1:12

Cary Academy students show of their stacking robot
Medicine is Micah's calling 1:36

Medicine is Micah's calling

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos