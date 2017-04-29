NCSSM wins National High School Ethics Bowl

A team from the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics took first place in the 2017 National High School Ethics Bowl, held on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill April 7-9. The team members were Tyler Edwards of Apex, Elise Gilliam of Charlotte, Cordelia Gilligan of Durham, Eli Hardwig of Asheville, Willa Holt of Durham, and Stephanie Yao of Chapel Hill.
Hosted by The Parr Center for Ethics in UNC’s College of Arts and Sciences, high school students on 24 teams spent the weekend exercising their philosophical and ethical muscles as they analyzed timely and complex ethical dilemmas. Cases and the penetrating questions used in competition cover a broad range of topics including the ethics of drone warfare, overpopulation, standing up against hateful speech, and social media use.
The performance of each team is judged on the basis of how clearly, articulately, and perceptively the students develop the positions they decide to take; their ability to communicate respectfully and collaboratively; and their willingness to take diverse viewpoints into account.
Scenes from the Ethics Bowl are online at storify.com/theparrcenter/2017nhseb.
National High School Ethics Bowl
