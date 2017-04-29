Chapel Hill fifth-grader wins essay contest

Ayla Richards, who attends Glenwood Elementary School in Chapel Hill, was this year’s winner of the national 2017 5th Grade Essay Contest sponsored by American Mothers Inc., a national nonprofit organization. Ayla is the daughter of Seth Richards and Nurum Erdem. Her brother Taner Richards is a ninth-grader at East Chapel Hill High School.
All winners receive a certificate of achievement and a monetary prize. As first-place winner, Ayla also receives an invitation to attend the AMI National Conference in Washington, D.C., to accept the award, read her winning essay before the group and meet her congressional delegation on Capitol Hill.
The competition centers on writing a 150-word essay on “What My Mother Means to Me” and encourages students from around the country to celebrate their mothers at an age where they may lose awareness of the important role moms play in their lives. The contest is open to all fifth-graders (or equivalent education level) and students may enter their state competition individually or as a class project.
Hear Ayla’s essay
A video of Ayla reading her essay at the award presentation is at youtu.be/YeRhpxFzye8.
