Morehead-Cain scholars named

The Morehead-Cain Foundation at UNC-Chapel Hill has named 66 new Morehead-Cain Scholars to its class of 2021. Eight are from the Triangle.
Lucas Saunders Buxton, son of J.B. and Hunter Buxton of Raleigh, will graduate from Enloe Magnet High School. He is interested in television production, sports journalism and communications.
Mackenzie Elizabeth Dion, daughter of John and Lisa Dion of Raleigh, will graduate from Needham B. Broughton High School. She is interested in public policy and environmental studies.
Jacquelyn Claire Hedrick, daughter of John and Tammy Hedrick of Raleigh, will graduate from Jesse O. Sanderson High School. She is interested in special education and occupational therapy.
Jose Eduardo Neri, son of Eduardo and Esperanza Neri of Cary, will graduate from Enloe Magnet High School. He is interested in mechatronics, neurology and biomedical engineering.
Lucas Cole Risinger, son of Bradley Risinger and Carolyn Landever of Chapel Hill, will graduate from East Chapel Hill High School. He is interested in applied mathematics and economics.
Amruthansh Swamy Sriperumbudur, son of Chakradhar and Srilaxmi Sriperumbudur of Cary, will graduate from the North Carolina School of Science & Mathematics. He is interested in mathematics and business.
Richard Andrew Wayland Jr., son of Michelle Wayland and Richard Wayland Sr. of Raleigh, will graduate from Enloe Magnet High School. He is interested in history and journalism.
Reagan Emery Woodard, daughter of Robert and Sheryl Woodard of Fuquay-Varina, will graduate from Wake Christian Academy. She is interested in business management and Spanish.
Comments