Students serve as Senate pages

High school students serve as pages when the General Assembly is in session, performing jobs such as office duties and attending daily Senate sessions and committee meetings. Area students who have recently served as pages in the Senate include:
Shamik Bhattacharya, son of Subhasish Bhattacharya and Suchandra Bhattacharjee of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. Jay Chaudhuri.
Heaven Hadiya Blocker, daughter of Kevin Blocker and Robyn King of Garner, sponsored by Sen. Brent Jackson.
Joy Hadiya Blocker, daughter of Kevin Blocker and Robyn King of Garner, sponsored by Sen. Brent Jackson.
Nia Alexandria Bowe, daughter of Jamal and Karen Bowe of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. Dan Blue.
Joseph P. Canney, son of Chris Canney and Heather O’Sullivan of Cary, sponsored by Sen. Norman Sanderson.
Thomas Parker Collins, son of James and Michelle Collins of Clayton, sponsored by Sen. Rick Horner.
Colson James Combs, son of Ryan and Laura Combs of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. Dan Blue.
Austin William Davis, son of Jay and Charlotte Davis of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. John Alexander.
Ian Joseph Dollar, son of Nelson and Lorrie Dollar of Cary, sponsored by Sen. Kathy Harrington.
Kristina Nikole Edwards, daughter of Jerron and April Alford of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. Don Davis.
Massiah Z. Jackson, son of Lena Jackson of Clayton, sponsored by Sen. Floyd McKissick.
Emily Madison Kohn, daughter of Bradley and Jacque S. Kohn of Durham, sponsored by Sen. Valerie Foushee.
Min U. Lee, son of Mangu Lee of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. John Alexander.
Mary Brafford Liles, daughter of Jeff and Mary Virginia Liles of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. Danny Britt.
Kathryn Emme Long, daughter of Joseph and Sandi Long of Holly Springs, sponsored by Sen. Phil Berger.
Wilson Edward Matsuo, son of Chris and Amy Matsuo of Cary, sponsored by Sen. Tamara Barringer.
Parker Elizabeth McLawhorn, daughter of James and Kathryn McLawhorn of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. Jay Chaudhuri.
Saavan Raj Yerramsetty, son of Pavan Yerramsetty and Sue Samala of Cary, sponsored by Sen. Tamara Barringer.
John Robert Zarnik, son of Christopher and Maura Zarnik of Raleigh, sponsored by Sen. John Alexander.
