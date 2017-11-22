More Videos

Reaction from NC State’s campus to the NCAA ruling in Chapel Hill 2:23

Reaction from NC State’s campus to the NCAA ruling in Chapel Hill

Pause
UNC academic scandal explained 2:29

UNC academic scandal explained

The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display 0:37

The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display

UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare 6:42

UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare

'Surprising' retirement of Wake Schools Superintendent Jim Merrill 5:37

'Surprising' retirement of Wake Schools Superintendent Jim Merrill

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country 3:47

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

AR-15: The Gun Used In So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Used In So Many Mass Shootings

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

  • Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA

    Listen to News & Observer reporter Dan Kane's telephone interview with Belle Wheelan, president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA about classes at the heart of the investigation. Editor's Note: The recording begins after initial greetings. This is the full recording with the exception of a portion where Wheelan went off the record.

Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA

Listen to News & Observer reporter Dan Kane's telephone interview with Belle Wheelan, president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA about classes at the heart of the investigation. Editor's Note: The recording begins after initial greetings. This is the full recording with the exception of a portion where Wheelan went off the record.
Interview by Dan Kane

UNC Scandal

UNC academic scandal explained

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was extensively investigated by the NCAA for a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades.