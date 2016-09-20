New principal named to Rolesville Middle School

The Wake County school board announced a new principal Tuesday for Rolesville Middle School and interim principals at four schools.
Thaddeus Sherman will start at Rolesville Middle on Oct. 1 with a salary of $92,797. Sherman has been principal of Wakelon Elementary School in Zebulon since 2012.
Sherman thanked Wakelon parents in a letter posted online Tuesday night. Michael Chappell will be Wakelon’s interim principal from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31.
Charles Langley will be interim principal of Middle Creek Elementary School in Apex from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31
Dixie Frazier’s contract as interim principal of Centennial Campus Middle School in Raleigh was extended through Jan. 31.
Jan Hargrove’s contract as interim principal of Swift Creek Elementary School in Raleigh was extended through Oct. 31.
