Wake County to present draft two of 2017 student assignment plan

Cary Park families will find out Tuesday afternoon if they were successful in lobbying Wake County school administrators to make changes to the first draft of the 2017-18 student assignment plan.
The first draft of the assignment plan presented Sept. 6 recommended splitting Cary Park up, with some families staying at Mills Park Elementary School and others going to the new Hortons Creek Elementary School. After getting feedback from the public, student assignment staff will tell the school board during Tuesday’s work session what changes, if any, are being recommended in draft two of the plan.
Cary Park families have been vocal about opposing the first draft, sending comments to the district’s website and contacting board members and student assignment staff. Some Cary Park parents have suggested revising the plan to make Carpenter Fire Station Road the border between the attendance zones for Mills Park and Hortons Creek.
Southerlyn residents have also been vocal about asking Wake to be reassigned from Apex and Salem middle schools to Mills Park Middle.
Most of the students in the new assignment plan are being moved to fill three new schools opening in 2017: River Bend Middle and Rogers Lane Elementary in Raleigh and Hortons Creek Elementary in Cary.
Also on Tuesday:
▪ School administrators will discuss how to change teacher compensation to give extra pay to educators who take leadership positions while still remaining in the classroom;
▪ The board will get an update on how the school system is working with Wake County to address food insecurity, including opening five new food pantries at East Wake, Knightdale, Longview, Phillips and Southeast Raleigh high schools;
▪ The board will vote in the regular session on North Wake College & Career Academy as the name for the new career and technical education high school that will open in 2017 in Wake Forest;
▪ The board is scheduled to give final approval to a revised student promotion policy that has drawn questions whether it does enough to help students with special needs.
Comments