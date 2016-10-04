Broughton High Principal Stephen Mares moves to Athens Drive High

The Wake County school system announced principal changes on Tuesday, including the transfer of longtime Broughton High School Principal Stephen Mares to Athens Drive High School.
Mares, who has led Broughton High in Raleigh since 2009, will replace James Hedrick, who passed away as principal of Raleigh’s Athens Drive High on Aug. 2. Mares’ new start date hasn’t been determined yet, but he’ll receive a salary of $118,256.
L. Roy Teel was appointed Broughton’s interim principal. Teel had been Broughton’s principal before he retired and was replaced by Mares.
Also on Tuesday, Elizabeth Battle was named the principal of the new North Wake College And Career Academy, a career and technical education high school opening in 2017 in Wake Forest. Battle, who has been principal of Daniels Middle School in Raleigh since 2009, will start her new job on Nov. 1 with a salary of $103,614.
Darrell Propst will start as principal of Swift Creek Elementary School in Raleigh on Wednesday, with a salary of $63,179. Propst has been executive director of elementary education for the Whitehall City Schools in Ohio since 2014.
Darryl Fisher’s contract as interim principal of Creech Road Elementary School in Garner was extended through Dec. 9.
