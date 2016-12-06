Wake County school board to discuss teacher turnover data

New Wake County school board members will have a busy Tuesday that includes reviewing teacher turnover data, being sworn into office, electing new leadership, adopting the student assignment plan and approving one-time bonuses for support staff.
The brief work session agenda consists of a review of the latest state teacher attrition report showing that 1,150 of Wake’s 10,184 teachers left the school district between March 2015 and March 2016. The top reasons for teachers leaving were personal reasons (379), retired with full or reduced benefits (228), contract ended or license not renewed (154) and moved to another North Carolina district or charter school (147).
But school officials say Wake’s attrition rates are below the state average and the average for individual school districts.
Then will come the swearing-in ceremony for the eight school board members who were elected Nov. 8. Zora Felton, before her passing, would also have been sworn in for a two-year term. The ceremony will be followed by a reception.
Following the reception, the board will hold its annual meeting to elect a chair and vice chair. A new chair is needed because Tom Benton lost his re-election bid last month.
The regular meeting will then follow, where an unknown number of Mills Park Elementary families are expected to make a last-minute plea to lobby that they not be moved to the new Hortons Creek Elementary.
Normally it would be futile to make the plea after the board’s final student assignment work session. But the new board members gives parents some hope.
Also on the agenda, the board will vote on a plan to give one-time $500 bonuses to some of the district’s lowest-paid school employees.
The board may also continue work in closed session on finalizing the performance evaluation and new contracts for Superintendent Jim Merrill.
Items on the regular meeting agenda include:
▪ Final adoption of a revised policy on lesson planning;
▪ Final adoption of a revised policy on grouping of students;
▪ Final adoption of a new policy on copyright compliance.
