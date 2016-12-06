Monika Johnson-Hostler elected new Wake County school board chair

Monika Johnson-Hostler and Christine Kushner were elected by their colleagues Tuesday to be the new leaders of the Wake County school board.
Johnson-Hostler was unanimously elected to a one-year term as board chair, replacing Tom Benton, who lost his re-election bid last month. She will now serve as the board’s main spokeswoman in addition to chairing meetings.
Kushner was elected to a one-year term as board vice chairwoman in a 5-3 vote over Keith Sutton. Johnson-Hostler had been the vice chair previously.
Johnson-Hostler has served on the board since 2013. She represents District 2, which includes Garner, Willow Spring and parts of Fuquay-Varina, Knightdale and Southeast Raleigh.
Kushner had served on the board since 2011. She represents District 6, which includes much of Central Raleigh.
