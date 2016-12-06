River Oaks Middle and Salem Elementary get new principals

The Wake County school board announced new principals Tuesday for River Oaks Middle School in Raleigh and Salem Elementary School in Apex.
Valerie Andrews will lead River Oaks, an alternative school, starting Jan. 2 with a salary of $87,663. She has been principal of Sandtown Middle School in Atlanta since 2013.
Derrick Evans will start at Salem Elementary on Jan. 2 with a salary of $89,678. Evans has been an assistant principal at Scotts Elementary School in Apex since 2015.
Also on Tuesday, the board appointed Luther Thomas to be the interim principal of Wake Forest Middle School from Jan. 2 to Feb. 28 and extended Darryl Fisher’s contract as interim principal of Creech Road Elementary School in Garner to Jan. 31.
