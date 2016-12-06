Wake Ed

December 6, 2016 11:01 PM

River Oaks Middle and Salem Elementary get new principals

WakeEd

The latest news on the Wake County school system

By T. Keung Hui

khui@newsobserver.com

The Wake County school board announced new principals Tuesday for River Oaks Middle School in Raleigh and Salem Elementary School in Apex.

Valerie Andrews will lead River Oaks, an alternative school, starting Jan. 2 with a salary of $87,663. She has been principal of Sandtown Middle School in Atlanta since 2013.

Derrick Evans will start at Salem Elementary on Jan. 2 with a salary of $89,678. Evans has been an assistant principal at Scotts Elementary School in Apex since 2015.

Also on Tuesday, the board appointed Luther Thomas to be the interim principal of Wake Forest Middle School from Jan. 2 to Feb. 28 and extended Darryl Fisher’s contract as interim principal of Creech Road Elementary School in Garner to Jan. 31.

Related content

Wake Ed

Comments

Videos

Hunter Elementary students harvest greens for families in need

View more video

WakeEd

The WakeEd blog is devoted to discussing and answering questions about the major issues facing the Wake County school system. WakeEd is maintained by The News & Observer's Wake schools reporter, T. Keung Hui.

Editor's Choice Videos