Wake County accepting applications for school board vacancy

The Wake County school system is accepting applications from people who want to fill the school board vacancy created by Zora Felton’s death in November.
Felton died Nov. 16 a week after running unopposed for re-election to the District 7 school board seat that covers northwest Raleigh, Morrisville and part of Cary. The Wake County school board will appoint a successor from applicants who want to complete Felton’s term, which ends in December 2018.
Notice of the vacancy will run in an advertisement in the Dec. 22 and Dec. 25 editions of The News & Observer.
Applicants must live in District 7 and be eligible to vote. Candidates should submit:
▪ A letter of interest, no more than five pages, outlining the candidate’s background and listing three strategies for advancing the school board’s Strategic Plan. The plan calls for by raising Wake’s graduation rate rate to 95 percent by 2020 and producing graduates ready for productive citizenship as well as higher education or a career;
▪ A resume;
▪ Three letters of recommendation.
Applications must be received by Jan. 4.
All materials submitted are considered public records and can be emailed to district7vacancy@wcpss.net or mailed or delivered to C/O District 7 Board of Education Vacancy, Wake County Board of Education, Crossroads I, 5625 Dillard Dirive, Cary, NC 27518.
The school system’s offices will be closed Dec. 23 to Jan. 2 for winter break.
Applicants will be called in to be publicly interviewed by the school board. The vote and discussion for filling the vacancy is also required to take place in open session.
The school board will meet Jan. 26 to interview applicants. But the vote on filling the position may not occur at that meeting depending on how many applications are received.
The new school board member will be one of nine people charged with governing North Carolina’s largest school system, which has more than 159,000 students and a $1.5 billion annual operating budget.
