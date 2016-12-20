Wake Ed

December 20, 2016 10:29 PM

New principal named for Broughton High School in Raleigh

WakeEd

The latest news on the Wake County school system

By T. Keung Hui

khui@newsobserver.com

The Wake County school board announced new principals for three schools on Tuesday, including at Broughton High School in Raleigh.

Elena Asbhurn will start as Broughton’s principal on Feb. 1 with a salary of $83,856. Ashburn has been principal of East Garner Middle School since 2014 and before that was an assistant principal at Fuquay-Varina High School.

Ashburn replaces Stephen Mares as principal. Mares left Broughton to become principal of Athens Drive High School in Raleigh.

Margie Fowler will start as principal of Creech Road Elementary School in Garner on Jan. 17 with a salary of $88,450. Fowler has been a senior administrator and assistant principal at the Wake Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Raleigh since 2015.

Sandy Chambers will start as principal of the new Hortons Creek Elementary School in Cary on Feb. 1 with a salary of $95,672. Chambers has been principal of Brier Creek Elementary School in Raleigh since 2009.

Related content

Wake Ed

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hunter Elementary students harvest greens for families in need

View more video

WakeEd

The WakeEd blog is devoted to discussing and answering questions about the major issues facing the Wake County school system. WakeEd is maintained by The News & Observer's Wake schools reporter, T. Keung Hui.

Editor's Choice Videos