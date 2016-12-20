New principal named for Broughton High School in Raleigh

The Wake County school board announced new principals for three schools on Tuesday, including at Broughton High School in Raleigh.
Elena Asbhurn will start as Broughton’s principal on Feb. 1 with a salary of $83,856. Ashburn has been principal of East Garner Middle School since 2014 and before that was an assistant principal at Fuquay-Varina High School.
Ashburn replaces Stephen Mares as principal. Mares left Broughton to become principal of Athens Drive High School in Raleigh.
Margie Fowler will start as principal of Creech Road Elementary School in Garner on Jan. 17 with a salary of $88,450. Fowler has been a senior administrator and assistant principal at the Wake Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Raleigh since 2015.
Sandy Chambers will start as principal of the new Hortons Creek Elementary School in Cary on Feb. 1 with a salary of $95,672. Chambers has been principal of Brier Creek Elementary School in Raleigh since 2009.
