Wake County school open houses starting this week

Starting Tuesday, the Wake County school system’s 177 schools will open their doors to help parents make choices about where they want to send their children this fall.
Tours and open houses will be held over the next few months as part of School Expo 2017. With the magnet school application period starting Jan. 12, both magnet and non-magnet schools want to show parents why they’re a good education option for the 2017-18 school year.
Go to http://bit.ly/2hLn8CB to view dates and times for individual schools. If parents can’t make a scheduled event, school officials say parents can call the school to make an appointment to visit on another day.
Parents can also call schools that are not on the list to find out when they may be able to visit.
Pre-registration for kindergarten for the 2017-18 school year opens Thursday. Pre-registration is a requirement for parents of rising kindergarten students who want to submit a magnet school application.
Go to http://bit.ly/2iwupES for more information on kindergarten pre-registration.
