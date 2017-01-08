Wake County closing schools Monday and announcing makeup days

The Wake County school system is closing schools Monday due to the hazardous road conditions left behind by the weekend snow storm and has announced when students will make up the snow day.
Wake school officials announced early Sunday afternoon that school, athletic events and extracurricular events are canceled for Monday. School officials cited the inclement weather for the cancellation, saying “the safety of our students, parents and staff remains our top priority.”
Wake’s year-round students will make up the snow day as soon as this upcoming Saturday. The makeup days are:
▪ Traditional-calendar students, who account for the majority of Wake’s 159,549 students, will have classes on Jan. 27, a Friday which was scheduled as a teacher workday;
▪ Year-round students on tracks 1,2 and 3 will have classes on Jan. 14, a Saturday;
▪ Modified-calendar students and the Wake STEM Early College will have classes Feb. 20, a Monday;
▪ The two single-gender leadership academies will have classes on Feb. 21, a Tuesday;
▪ The Vernon Malone College and Career Academy and the Wake Early College of Health and Sciences will have classes March 13, a Monday.
School officials decided not to make up the snow day by turning two early release days on Jan. 20 and Feb. 10 into full days of classes.
Students on year-round track 4 and those at Barwell Road and Walnut Creek elementary schools don’t have to make up Monday since they were already scheduled to have the day off.
It’s not clear when Wake students will return to school since the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until 12 p.m. Tuesday due to the road conditions. But Wake has built into its calendar the ability to absorb 11 more snow days for traditional-calendar schools and not cut into spring break.
According to Wake’s calendar, the next three makeup days for traditional-calendar students would be three teacher workdays: Feb. 20, March 31 and May 12. After that, Wake would take advantage of how it has more than the state minimum of 1,025 hours of instruction each year to skip making up three snow days..
Then Wake would extend the end of the school year by a day to June 12. The remaining options would be to hold a full day of class on a Saturday, April 1, and extend the end of the school year three more days up to June 15.
Wake school leaders want to avoid a repeat of 2015 when parents and students complained how traditional-calendar schools lost part of their spring break due to the heavy snow that school year.
Wake students already missed one day of classes on Oct. 10 when Hurricane Matthew knocked out power at several schools. Students made up the lost day in the fall.
