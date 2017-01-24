Wake County school board to spotlight 44 award-winning students

The Wake County school board will recognize 44 students as Spotlight on Students award recipients on Tuesday.
By the end of the school year, one student at every Wake school will be recognized for his or her outstanding achievements and accomplishments. The school board holds the Spotlight on Students ceremonies at special recognition meetings.
A group of 24 students will be honored at 5:30 p.m. in the school board meeting room at 5625 Dillard Drive in Cary. Those students are:
▪ Hannah Eisenman, a 5th-grade student at Alston Ridge Elementary School in Cary;
▪ Andrew Hornada, a 4th-grade student at Apex Elementary School;
▪ Roman Page, a 5th-grade student at Ballentine Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina;
▪ Edith Escoto Barahona, a 5th-grade student at Beaverdam Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Jose Guerrero-Martinez, a 5th-grade student at Brentwood Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Melina Mavins, a 5th-grade student at Briarcliff Elementary School in Cary;
▪ Daisy Whitfield, a 5th-grade student at Brier Creek Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Jourdin Gibson, a 5th-grade student at Bugg Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Chloe-Ann Detwiler, a 5th-grade student at Cedar Fork Elementary School in Morrisville;
▪ Eric Wilkins, a 5th-grade student at Conn Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Allyson Zapadinsky, a 5th-grade student at Davis Drive Elementary School in Cary;
▪ Preston Locklear, a 5th-grade student at Holly Grove Elementary School in Holly Springs;
▪ Januel Cabrera, a 5th-grade student at Jeffreys Grove Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Harlem Jones, a 5th-grade student at Kingswood Elementary School in Cary;
▪ Molly Sullivan, a 5th-grade student at Lacy Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Sydney Chappell, a 5th-grade student at Laurel Park Elementary School in Apex;
▪ William Arnold, a 5th-grade student at Millbrook Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Sara Mendoza-Candela, a 5th-grade student at North Forest Pines Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Collins Michuki, a 4th-grade student at Rand Road Elementary School in Garner;
▪ Israe Baqacem, a 5th-grade student at Swift Creek Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ De’Mari Maxson, a 5th-grade student at Timber Drive Elementary School in Garner;
▪ Jason Hawthorne, a 5th-grade student at Wakefield Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Aseel Ayesh, a 5th-grade student at Wakelon Elementary School in Zebulon;
▪ Jasmine Kessler, a 5th-grade student at West Lake Elementary School in Apex.
A second ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. to honor 20 more students. Those students are:
▪ Quintin Thorb, an 8th-grade student at Apex Middle School;
▪ Mina Khekmat Khan, a 7th-grade student at Carroll Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Farah Flowers, an 8th-grade student at Centennial Campus Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Jackson Donahoe, an 8th-grade student at Heritage Middle School in Wake Forest;
▪ Haja Jalloh, an 8th-grade student at Leesville Road Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Jocelyn Montalban-Uriostegui, an 8th-grade student at Ligon Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Amanda Carr, a 7th-grade student at Pine Hollow Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Emerson Mauricio Ayala Recinos, an 8th-grade student at Reedy Creek Middle School in Cary;
▪ Henry Cruz Orellana, a 6th-grade student at Rolesville Middle School;
▪ Alexandra Sydney Grove, a senior at Cary High School;
▪ Irihon Burgess, a senior at Fuquay-Varina High School;
▪ Damya Thompson, a senior at Knightdale High School;
▪ Francisco Morales II, a senior at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh;
▪ Kenneth Reilly, a senior at Longview School in Raleigh;
▪ Grant Douglas McGrew, a senior at Middle Creek High School in Apex;
▪ Max Spencer Howell, a senior at Millbrook High School in Raleigh;
▪ Jose Paz Tomey, a senior at Sanderson High School in Raleigh;
▪ Oscar Axel Nava-Jimenez, a senior at Southeast Raleigh High School;
▪ A’Rion Hines, a 13th-grade student at the Wake Early College of Health and Sciences in Raleigh;
▪ Karrie A. Russ, a senior at Wake Forest High School.
