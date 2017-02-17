No Presidents Day holiday for most Wake County students

Presidents Day has become a regular day of classes for most Wake County schools so students will not be out on Monday enjoying a three-day weekend.
Classes were canceled for three days in January due to a snow storm, resulting in makeup days being needed for the Wake County school system’s various instructional calendars. Teacher workdays planned for Presidents Day at traditional-calendar schools, modified-calendar schools and Wake STEM Early College were changed to school days.
Wake’s traditional-calendar schools account for the majority of the district’s 159,549 students. Wake tries to schedule teacher workdays – which are used by teachers to get caught up on their grading and other paperwork – on Fridays or Mondays.
Presidents Day was already scheduled to be a regular day of classes at Wake’s multi-track year-round schools, track four year-round schools, Vernon Malone College and Career Academy and Wake Early College of Health and Sciences.
The only students in the school district who have Monday off are track two year-round students and those attending the Wake Young Men’s Leadership Academy and Wake Young Women’s Leadership Academy. But both leadership academies do have classes on Tuesday, which was changed from a workday into a snow makeup day.
