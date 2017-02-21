Wake County 2017 Teacher of the Year semifinalists announced

The 26 semifinalists for the Wake County school system’s 2017-18 Teacher of the Year award were announced Tuesday.
The elementary school semifinalists are Lindsey Barton of Smith, Rachel Casteneda of Highcroft Drive, Heather Collins of Heritage, Kelly Harris of Rand Road, Kathleen Little of Green, Tracie Newson of Carpenter, Mary Allison Nunnery of Holly Ridge, Lesley Simmons of West Lake and Stephanie Wacek of Lynn Road.
The middle school semifinalists are Jennifer Browndorf of Hilburn Academy, Lindsey Button of East Cary, Taylar Flythe of Ligon, Edward Kellett of Martin, Lauren Miron of Rolesville, Katherine Russell of Wendell and Erin Van Sickle of Wake Forest.
The high school finalists are Stephen Colbert of Wake Early College of Health and Sciences, Suzanne Gibbons of Wake STEM Early College, Betsy Graves of Broughton, Christa Hayden of Wakefield, Erica Hoskins of Apex, Erin Johnson of Vernon Malone College and Career Academy, Erin Lawrence of Apex Friendship, Halina Lluberes of Middle Creek, Janice Peterson of Fuquay-Varina and Melody Solomon of Wake Young Women’s Leadership Academy.
The semifinalists will be recognized at the March 7 school board meeting. The group will be whittled down to 13 finalists who will be announced in early April. The new Teacher of the Year will be named at a ceremony on May 8.
