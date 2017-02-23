Wake County considers 2018 Thanksgiving week school schedule

1:11 Louisville coach Rick Pitino comments on altercation with North Carolina fan Pause

0:56 McMaster: 'In the Army, because the stakes are so high, you can't just be a yes man'

1:54 NASA announces 7 Earth-size worlds orbiting star nearby could hold life

5:04 Roy Williams on Tar Heels’ victory over Louisville

2:22 McKissick angry about Senate confirmation meeting

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC

0:30 Artist Mike Phillips Jr. can change the color of your shoes

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

1:54 Dramatic video shows D.C. police rescuing man from burning car