27 Wake County magnet schools win national awards

Wake County school officials announced Monday that 27 magnet schools have received national awards.
Combs, Brooks, Farmington Woods, Washington, Wendell, Wiley and Zebulon elementary schools; Centennial Campus and East Garner middle schools; and Broughton, Millbrook and Wake STEM Early College high schools received the School of Excellence Award from Magnet Schools of America. Those 12 schools are now in the running to win the national trade organization’s top awards.
In addition, Brentwood, Conn, Douglas, Fox, Fuller, Hunter, Joyner, Smith and Underwood elementary schools; Carnage, Daniels, Ligon and Moore Square middle schools; and Enloe and Garner high schools received the School of Distinction award.
Wake County annually does well in the national competition with 27 magnet schools receiving awards last year. In addition, Douglas Elementary in Raleigh was named the top magnet school in the nation. Wiley Elementary in Raleigh was named the top magnet elementary school.
Since 1982, Wake has used the magnet program to diversify school enrollments, fill under-enrolled schools and provide additional educational opportunities. Magnet schools offer programs typically not found at regular schools, such as advanced arts and foreign language courses.
Awards are given to schools that show a commitment to high academic standards, curriculum innovation, successful desegregation and diversity efforts and the consistent delivery of high quality educational services to all stakeholders.
