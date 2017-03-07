Wake County school board to discuss school calendar changes

The Wake County school board will deal with changes to school calendars and bell schedules on Tuesday and likely also face calls from activists to do more to protect students from federal immigration agents.
During the work session, the board is scheduled to hear staff’s recommendations to change the start and dismissal times at five schools for the 2017-18 school year. Staff will use the board feedback to help decide whether to make changes to the proposal when the bell schedule recommendations are brought for a vote on March 21.
Also during the work session, staff will present feedback to a proposal to change the calendars at eight schools in East Wake and Garner for the 2018-19 school year. Most of the reaction on Wake’s online discussion forum has been critical of the changes, which would put five single-track year-round schools and a modified-calendar school on the traditional calendar and two single-track schools on the multi-track year-round schedule.
Unless there’s significant objection Tuesday, the changes at those eight schools would likely move to the March 21 meeting for a vote.
During the regular meeting, the board will honor the 27 educators who have been named as semifinalists for 2017-18 Wake County Teacher of the Year.
Also during the regular meeting, speakers representing a coalition of 28 community groups are expected to ask the school system to do more to protect students who are not in the country legally, including declaring schools safe zones from federal immigration agents.
Comments