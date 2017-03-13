Wake County school board to discuss sports for 6th-grade students

A Wake County school board committee will on Monday tackle middle school sports, school safety and discipline and efforts to keep high school students on track to graduate.
The agenda for Monday’s meeting of the Wake school board’s student achievement committee includes a discussion of whether sixth-grade students should be allowed to participate in interscholastic athletics. A policy change approved in August by the State Board of Education allows school districts to individually decide if they want sixth-grade students to play in all middle schools sports, except football.
Currently, Wake sixth-grade students who want to play on school sports teams are limited to intramural squads.
Other topics Monday include:
▪ A report on how Wake and individual high schools are doing at keeping freshmen on track to graduate and helping those who are off track to earn their diploma;
▪ A report on whether alternative learning centers and in-school suspension programs are helping to reduce the number of out-of-school suspensions in Wake;
▪ Presentation of Wake’s annual school discipline report that tracks trends in students suspensions and restorative justice practices;
▪ Presentation of the latest Wake school crime figures.
State data released in January found that Wake reported fewer dropouts and fewer school crimes this past school year with student suspension numbers remaining relatively unchanged from the prior year.
Comments