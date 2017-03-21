Wake Ed

Kidznotes students play mini-concert at Wake school board meeting

Wake County school board members were entertained Tuesday with a mini-concert performed by students in the non-profit Kidznotes program.

Since 2012, the Wake County school system has partnered with the Durham-based Kidznotes to provide access to orchestral training to youth in under-served communities. School officials say there are currently 130 Wake kindergarten through sixth-grade students participating in the after-school and weekend enrichment program.

This school year, Wake County students are participating at East Garner Elementary in Garner and three Raleigh elementary schools: Bugg, Poe and Walnut Creek.

In addition to the four Wake schools, Kidznotes works with schools in East Durham.

“Our vision is to be a catalyst for change that uses music to build a thriving network of children, families and partners in which the passion for music unleashes the human potential to transform lives and communities,” Kidznotes says on its website. “The foundation of our vision is our commitment to embrace and value diversity, excellence and collaboration in our daily lives.”

