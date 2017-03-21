Wake County schools name new head of human resources, principals

The Wake County school board appointed a new head of human resources and two new principals on Tuesday.
Jacqueline Ellis will start as assistant superintendent for human resources on June 1 with a salary of $136,990. Ellis was Wake’s western area superintendent until 2014 when she left to become an area superintendent in Durham Public Schools.
Ellis will now be in charge of helping to recruit and retain Wake’s 19,000 school employees. She will join Superintendent Jim Merrill’s leadership team as one of the district’s top administrators.
Ellis replaces Doug Thilman, who was transferred in February to the lower-paid position of senior director of customer service in the transportation department. The transfer took place after the district conducted an internal investigation last fall of Thilman’s email use.
Also on Tuesday:
▪ Kathy Livengood will start as principal of Brier Creek Elementary in Raleigh on April 3 with a salary of $85,100. Livengood has been an assistant principal at Banks Road Elementary School near Fuquay-Varina since 2012.
▪ Jack Zellmer will start as principal of Wendell Elementary School on April 10 with a salary of $83,685. Zellmer has been assistant principal of Wakefield Elementary School in Raleigh since 2014.
▪ Diane Pridgen will serve as interim principal of Lynn Road Elementary School in Raleigh from April 3 to June 30. She retired as principal of Forestville Road Elementary in Knightdale in 2015.
