No April Fools’ joke, Wake County has school makeup days this week

It is not an April Fools’ Day joke that Wake County’s traditional-calendar schools and the Wake STEM Early College will be open Friday and multi-track year-round schools will be in session Saturday.
The Wake County school system was closed for three days from Jan. 9-11 as the region recovered from a winter storm. The three snow days resulted in makeup days being scheduled for students.
Friday was originally going to be a teacher workday for traditional-calendar schools and the Wake STEM Early College so that teachers could work on student grades for the upcoming end of the quarter. It’s now a regular day of classes.
Students on tracks one, two and three at the multi-track schools will now have a half day of classes Saturday on April Fools’ Day. Track four students will be home since they were tracked out when the storm struck in January.
