Wake County school board to spotlight 48 award-winning students

The Wake County school board will recognize 48 students as Spotlight on Students award recipients on Tuesday.
By the end of the school year, one student at every Wake school will be recognized for his or her outstanding achievements and accomplishments. The school board holds the Spotlight on Students ceremonies at special recognition meetings.
A group of 25 students will be honored at 5:30 p.m. in the school board meeting room at 5625 Dillard Drive in Cary. Those students are:
▪ Joshua Moore, a 5th-grade student at Bridges Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Alexis Josue Rodriguez, a 3rd-grade student at Carver Elementary School in Wendell;
▪ David Vazquez Sandoval, a 5th-grade student at Dillard Drive Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Taliyah Vincent, a 5th-grade student at Farmington Woods Elementary School in Cary;
▪ Marcos Nolasco-Portillo, a 5th-grade student at Fox Road Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Aniyah Simmons, a 5th-grade student at Fuller Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Dayana Timberlake Allison, a 5th-grade student at Green Hope Elementary School in Cary:
▪ Max Alexander, a 5th-grade student at Harris Creek Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Yudhistira Jordan, a 3rd-grade student at Hilburn Academy in Raleigh;
▪ Kathrine Lenzen, a 5th-grade student at Lead Mine Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Reagan Bird, 4th-grade student at Middle Creek Elementary School in Apex;
▪ Cristina Nardiello, a 5th-grade student at Mills Park Elementary School in Cary;
▪ Hailey Raschke, a 5th-grade student at Olds Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Sophia-Grace Stevens, a 5th-grade student at Pleasant Union Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Isabella Zellmer, a 4th-grade student at Richland Creek Elementary School in Wake Forest;
▪ Omolola Balogun, a 5th-grade student at River Bend Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ London Evans, a 5th-grade student at Rolesville Elementary School;
▪ Audrey Howard, a 5th-grade student at Salem Elementary School in Apex;
▪ Jackson Skaarup, a 5th-grade student at Scotts Ridge Elementary School in Apex;
▪ Alexander Dick, a 5th-grade student at Underwood Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Brooke Miller, a 4th-grade student at Wake Forest Elementary School;
▪ Josiah Moore, a 5th-grade student at Weatherstone Elementary School in Cary;
▪ Yahir Villa-Rodiles, a 4th-grade student at Walnut Creek Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Sean Bollinger, a 5th-grade student at White Oak Elementary School in Cary;
▪ Alana Hilton, a 4th-grade student at Wilburn Elementary School in Raleigh.
A second ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. to honor 23 more students. Those students are:
▪ Madison Sposato, a 5th-grade student at Aversboro Elementary School in Garner;
▪ Caroline Wilkins Boone, a 5th-grade student at Baileywick Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Braelynn Cruz, a 5th-grade student at Brassfield Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Ajeyah Mitchell, a 5th-grade student at Brooks Elementary School in Raleigh;
▪ Assyria Marshall, an 8th-grade student at Daniels Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Patricia Lopez-Paniagua, an 8th-grade student at Dillard Drive Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Andrea Wilson, an 8th-grade student at East Millbrook Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Chioma Grace Okpara, an 8th-grade student at Fuquay-Varina Middle School;
▪ Sarah Elizabeth Mohr, a 7th-grade student at Holly Grove Middle School in Holly Springs;
▪ Megan Pratt, an 8th-grade student at Holly Ridge Middle School in Holly Springs;
▪ Ashwath Kapilavai, an 8th-grade student at Martin Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Ani Khachadourian, an 8th-grade student at Mills Park Middle School in Cary;
▪ Nallely Arvizu Mejia, an 8th-grade student at Mt. Vernon Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Jessnia Hamilton, an 8th-grade student at River Oaks Middle School in Raleigh;
▪ Robert Riddle, an 8th-grade student at Salem Middle School in Apex;
▪ Sydneigh Williamson, an 8th-grade student at Wake Forest Middle School;
▪ Jacob Falls, an 8th-grade student at Wendell Middle School;
▪ Mallory Pote, a senior at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh;
▪ Jose Solis-Aguilar, a senior at Broughton High School in Raleigh;
▪ Ryan Patrick Catalfu, a senior at Green Hope High School in Cary;
▪ Hailey Rayann Holliday, a senior at Heritage High School in Wake Forest;
▪ Lainy Salazar, a senior at Mary Phillips High School in Raleigh;
▪ Cesar Gonzalez Grimaldo, a senior at the Vernon Malone College and Career Academy in Raleigh
