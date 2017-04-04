James Sposato leaves Wakefield Middle to become East Garner Middle principal

The Wake County school system announced Tuesday that James Sposato will become the new principal of East Garner Middle School.
Sposato, who has been principal of Wakefield Middle School in Raleigh since 2010, will start at an undetermined date at East Garner with a salary of $94,545. He replaces Elena Ashburn, who was named the new principal of Broughton High School in Raleigh in December.
Ramey Beavers has been serving as East Garner’s interim principal.
Michael Chappell, a veteran retired principal, was appointed interim principal of Wakefield Middle from May 1 to July 1.
